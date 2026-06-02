Bron Breakker Possibly Injured, Spotted Limping After WWE Raw Loss

"WWE Raw" didn't end the way Bron Breakker hoped, as his rival Seth Rollins bested him in a grueling match that went twenty two and a half minutes. And unfortunately for Breakker, that may be the least of his problems. Taking to X Monday afternoon, shortly after "Raw" had gone off the air, user Domi Randy posted a video of what appeared to be Breakker at a hotel. And The Vision star could be seen having trouble moving around, limping heavily and needing a luggage carrier to help him move around.

No word has emerged regarding Breakker's status since the video has been posted, leaving many to wonder whether this is a sign that Breakker was injured in his match against Rollins, or was merely showing signs of being "banged up" following a long match. An injury for Breakker would be an unfortunate break for the budding star, who is only a little more than a month removed from returning to the ring after being out over two months while recovering from hernia surgery.

While an injury would be a setback for Breakker, it would also be another setback for The Vision, which has seemingly dealt with never ending injury issues since last fall. In addition to Breakker, Bronson Reed remains out after suffering a distal torn bicep during Elimination Chamber in February, while Logan Paul tore his triceps muscle at the most recent Saturday Night's Main Event as he and Austin Theory successfully defended the WWE World Tag Team Championships. As a result of the injuries, rumors have emerged that The Vision could be adding new wrestlers to the stable, though that has yet to materialize.