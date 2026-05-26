Dave Meltzer Says This Female WWE Star Will Be Joining The Vision

With Bronson Reed still on the shelf and Logan Paul now out for the next several months after suffering a torn triceps muscle at Saturday Night's Main Event, The Vision is in need of some new members. And according to Dave Meltzer, they're going to get at least one. Reviewing "Raw" on Tuesday's edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Meltzer stated The Vision looks poised to add a female member to the group, someone who has recently been associating with The Vision's Austin Theory.

"They're going to get...Maxxine," Meltzer said. "Which they pretty much teased on the show tonight. If you watch...cause I mean, they did the thing where he [Theory] was leaving, and then he walks by Maxxine and Tozawa and Otis and then all of a sudden she goes 'I've got to go now.' So the idea is when he left, she was leaving. But it's like you're not supposed to know that they're leaving together."

Joining The Vision would've seemed almost out of left field for Maxxine just one year ago, as the Alpha Academy member became one of "Raw's" biggest underdog success stories when she defeated Becky Lynch to become WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion. Since losing the championship back to Lynch at the first "Raw" of 2026, however, Maxxine has slowly receded into the background, losing a feud to former mentor Natalya, and wrestling only on "Main Event" since February.

During her feud with Natalya, Maxxine was seen in the background of several backstage segments being approached by Theory, the first teases that Maxxine could wind up with The Vision. After seemingly being discarded, the storyline was picked up again after another Maxxine-Theory conversation was spotted during "Raw's" May 4 episode.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription