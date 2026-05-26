WWE Announces Logan Paul Suffered Injury At SNME, Will Be Out For Extended Period

It was announced during "WWE Raw" that Logan Paul had sustained a torn triceps during Saturday Night's Main Event, although the World Tag Team Championship doesn't appear to be leaving the Vision.

Paul and Austin Theory defended the titles against the Street Profits on Saturday, making their first defense since winning them from the Usos in March. They retained the titles after interference from Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker, but it was announced on Monday that Paul had sustained a torn triceps and would be unable to further defend his half of the titles.

In a subsequent backstage segment, Theory went to hand his title over to Heyman and relinquish it. But Heyman said he did not need to do that and would be continuing the reign with Breakker, since Heyman had it written in their contact that the Vision as a collective would defend the titles.

As of his first defense, Breakker will be a champion for the first time since holding the Intercontinental title from October 2024 until April 2025.