Bronson Reed WWE Injury Leading To 'Heavy Rewrites'

Wrestling fans were already aware that Bronson Reed's injury during a three-way Elimination Chamber qualifying match with Jey Uso and Original El Grande Americano caused significant changes, most notably the finish of the match changing from Reed winning to Jey Uso winning. As it turns out though, that was just one of the many things that WWE was forced to change in the midst of Reed tearing his biceps.

Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select reports that Reed's injury is going to force significant changes and rewrites to a few of WWE's ongoing angles involving The Vision stable, which is now down to just Austin Theory and Logan Paul following injuries to Reed and Bron Breakker. The angle most affected is one involving a mysterious masked man who attacked Breakker at the Royal Rumble, leading to his elimination at the hands of Oba Femi.

Originally, the masked man was set to make another appearance on "Raw," with both him and Paul scheduled to interfere in Reed's match before the injury led to WWE scrapping their appearances. It doesn't stop there, however, as WWE is now expected to change several aspects of the masked man angle now that Reed is out. It's unclear whether this means WWE will drop the angle altogether, change who was meant to be revealed under the mask, or something else entirely.

Whatever plans are changed, they will clearly not involve Reed, who was sent immediately to Birmingham, Alabama for surgery, although whether he has had a procedure done or not remains a mystery. Regardless, Reed is expected to be out of action for several months, with Dave Meltzer even speculating he could miss between 6 or 7 months recovering.