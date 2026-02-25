WWE's Bronson Reed Reportedly Set For Surgery On Torn Biceps

It has not been the best of times for The Vision over the last several months. Though the group added Logan Paul and Austin Theory to the fold, they also saw Seth Rollins get booted from the group after going down with injury, followed by Bron Breakker being sidelined himself a few months later with a serious hernia. The injury bug caught up with the group again this week too, as Bronson Reed suffered a torn bicep during an Elimination Chamber qualifying match, putting him on the shelf as well.

Unfortunately, it appears it's also going to force Reed to go under the knife. PWInsider reports that Reed was immediately sent to Birmingham, Alabama following "Raw" this week, with the idea that he would get surgery to repair his torn biceps as soon as possible. The travel was fortunately not too long for Reed, as "Raw" took place in Atlanta, Georgia, meaning the Vision member only needed to drive a couple of hours for his evaluation.

It's unclear whether Reed has had the surgery by now, or if he was merely evaluated upon arriving in Birmingham, with the surgery set to occur later. Regardless, Reed will still have to miss significant time. No date has been set for when Reed can return to the ring, though a biceps injury typically takes between 3 to 9 months to heal, depending on the severity of the tear.

The injury forced WWE to make changes on the fly, as Reed was originally scheduled to win his Elimination Chamber qualifying match against Jey Uso and Original El Grande Americano, thus putting him in the Men's Chamber match this weekend. In addition, Reed was also penciled in for a match at WrestleMania 42 in April, though it's unclear who he would've been wrestling.