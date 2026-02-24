Dave Meltzer Confirms Bronson Reed Was Supposed To Win WWE EC Qualifier Before Injury

During last night's episode of "WWE Raw," Bronson Reed suffered a legitimate torn bicep in his Elimination Chamber qualifying match with Jey Uso and the original El Grande Americano, causing him to be removed from the contest. Uso would eventually pin Americano to pickup the win, but shortly after the match, WrestleVotes reported that Reed was originally planned to emerge victorious, and during Tuesday's edition of the "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer confirmed that the "Aus-Zilla" was initially heading to the Elimination Chamber.

"He was going to win the match by the way. I think most people already know that anyway but he was going to win that match. And they had taken him out and they basically had to do an impromptu and everybody knew he was hurt and it took away from that match."

Following the injury, Michael Cole announced that Reed would be out indefinitely with the tear, making him the third member of The Vision to sustain a long-term injury. The leader of the group, Seth Rollins, is still recovering from a torn rotator cuff that he suffered during his match with Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel, causing him to vacate the World Heavyweight Championship. Breakker's injury is more recent, as he's been out of action since the beginning of the month due to a serious hernia, which he reportedly picked up on the February 2 episode of "Raw." However, Meltzer also reported last week that both Rollins and Breakker are "rehabbing their a**** off" to get back in the ring, and will hopefully return in Reed's absence.

