Bronson Reed Appears To Suffer Injury During Elimination Chamber Qualifier On WWE Raw

The unfortunate injury bug may have hit The Vision even further on "WWE Raw" on Monday, as it looked as though Bronson Reed suffered an injury in the Elimination Chamber qualifier match where he was facing the Original El Grande Americano and Jey Uso.

During the match, Reed was seen outside of the ring being checked on by a doctor, and commentary noted that he seemed to be pointing at his bicep. As of this writing, there is no official word by WWE on if Reed is officially injured. Uso advanced to the Chamber match following the possible injury to Reed.

If he is hurt, he would be the third member of The Vision to suffer an injury in recent months. Back in October, the original leader of the group, Seth Rollins, suffered a shoulder injury during his match with Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel. He was stripped of the World Heavyweight Championship and written off television by stablemate Bron Breakker.

At the beginning of February, Breakker was forced off the road after suffering a serious hernia, which required surgery. If Reed is injured, it leaves Austin Theory and Logan Paul alongside Paul Heyman going in to WrestleMania.