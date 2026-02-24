WWE Announces Bronson Reed Tore Bicep During Raw Match, Will Be Out Indefinitely

After seemingly getting injured during the Elimination Chamber qualifier match featuring Jey Uso and the Original El Grande Americano on "WWE Raw," WWE announced that Bronson Reed will be out indefinitely after suffering a torn bicep. According to WrestleVotes on X (formerly Twitter), Reed was meant to win the match and enter the Chamber on Saturday in Chicago.

Uso would go on to win the match instead. At some point, Reed rolled out of the ring and was being tended to by a medical official when cameras cut back to him. Commentary mentioned that it looked as though he was pointing at his bicep. "Aus-Zilla" did not get back into the match.

Later on in the show, Michael Cole announced Reed would be out indefinitely with the tear. The injury comes at a strange time for The Vision, as Bron Breakker is also currently on the shelf after suffering a serious hernia that required surgery at the beginning of the month. The former leader of the faction, Seth Rollins, was injured in October and was stripped of the World Heavyweight Championship.

Heading in to WrestleMania 42, the faction is down to Logan Paul and Austin Theory as in-ring competitors alongside Paul Heyman. The group was also being targeted by a masked attacker, rumored to be Rollins to set up a 'Mania match with Breakker, and it's not clear if Paul and Theory will be the ones to tackle that storyline moving forward.