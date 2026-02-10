Backstage Update On Injury Status Of WWE Star Bron Breakker

The build to WrestleMania 42 was dealt another blow this week, when it was revealed Bron Breakker would be taken off the road after he was forced to have surgery on a hernia. Initially, all signs pointed to Breakker suffering the injury rather recently when he flipped over the announcer's desk during an angle on "Raw" one week ago.

On Tuesday morning's "Wrestling Observer Radio," however, Dave Meltzer revealed that Breakker had been dealing with the hernia for some time, and was forced into surgery after a recent check up revealed his condition had deteriorated. Like everyone else, Meltzer didn't have a clear indication on how much time Breakker would miss, noting recovery could take anywhere from just a few weeks to several months.

"There's no timetable for a return," Meltzer said. "I mean, they're talking about a career ending [injury]. I think that's kind of an exaggeration, he'll come back. It could take a couple of months before he comes back, depending on a lot of different things. But ... that had nothing to do with the Royal Rumble, being out. People were going 'Oh, that's why they did the thing at the Rumble.' It had nothing to do with the Rumble, even though yeah, he probably had it long before that.

"But yeah, it had nothing to do with any bookings, anything they were doing. And then, it was just like he got checked out and had to have emergency surgery. So that's the basic story on that. And yeah...he'll be out for a while. As far as how long though, no one's really given me a timetable. I looked up some stuff ... it could be 12 weeks, could be 6 months at worst. Probably not that long, but again ... I don't know all the details."

