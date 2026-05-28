WWE's Logan Paul Undergoes Surgery For Torn Tricep, Vows To Beat Recovery Timeline

WWE's Logan Paul has reacted to his injury, promising to recover quicker than the timeline set for him by his doctors.

Paul had a bittersweet showing at WWE's Saturday Night's Main Event, as he and tag team partner Austin Theory retained their World Tag Team Champions. But he suffered a tricep injury, which will keep him out of action for a while. In a post on Instagram, the YouTuber boasted about not needing anesthesia through the surgery, and also stated that he will return ahead of the six-month timeline.

"Tore my tricep, got surgery while wide awake, told doc I wanna feel it all. Still the Tag Team champ just FYI. They're telling me 6 month recovery but I don't believe them, I'll be back in a couple weeks with some @drinkprime shake (32g protein). Good news I can still rip packs bc @ripit about to launch. Keep that title warm for me @wwe @austin_theory @paulheyman @bronbreakkerwwe. bronsonishere let's hang out," he said.

Paul added a series of photos, as well as a video of the spot that caused the injury, which happened when The Street Profits' Angelo Dawkins landed on him on the outside. Paul's injury was announced on the "WWE Raw" after Saturday Night's Main Event, with the torn triceps injury set to keep him out of action for months. Despite Theory no longer having a tag team partner, he has continued to hold on to the title, with Paul Heyman telling him that the title belongs to him and the rest of The Vision.