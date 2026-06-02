AEW Announces Charity Merchandise In Support Of ALS Research

On the first day of ALS Awareness Month in May, AEW's Rebel (Tanea Brooks) announced that she is in the terminal stage of the disease. Last fall, she revealed she was diagnosed with lung cancer. During the Double or Nothing media scrum, Tony Khan said he had received an email from Steve Gleason on behalf of the ALS Foundation as well as his own. Khan hoped to work with both foundations and bring back Fight for the Fallen to raise awareness and funding for ALS research.

AEW has announced that Rebel Heart shirts and bracelets are available on ShopAEW. On social media, AEW said that the merch is "in honor of both Rebel and Lou Gehrig Day. 100% of the profits go to @iamalsorg and @TeamGleason, benefiting those affected by ALS."

Join us in supporting a cause close to our hearts: #RebelHeart tee and bracelet – both available now on @ShopAEW in honor of @RebelTanea and #LouGehrigDay.

100% of profits go to @iamalsorg and @TeamGleason, benefiting those affected by ALS. @AEWTogether ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FPqd0FxmMI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 2, 2026

Gleason is a former NFL player that was diagnosed with ALS in 2011. June 2 is Lou Gehrig Day. Gehrig is an icon in Major League Baseball who died from ALS on June 2, 1941. The disease is commonly referred to as "Lou Gehrig's Disease". MLB has an annual day celebrating Gehrig while raising awareness and funds for ALS research. There is no cure, which is why research is so critical.