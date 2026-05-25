Tony Khan Wants To Bring Back AEW Charity Event, Following Rebel's ALS Diagnosis

May is ALS Awareness Month and on May 1, AEW's Rebel (Tanea Brooks) announced she has been diagnosed with ALS and was in the terminal stage of the disease. Last November, Rebel was diagnosed with lung cancer. Fans on social media have hoped that AEW would find a way to support Rebel and ALS awareness with a show or tournament.

During the Double or Nothing media scrum, Tony Khan was asked about Rebel and how fans can support her. He sent his thoughts to her and pointed out that she has been with AEW since the beginning. While she's not on the road with them, she's "still always going to be a big part of AEW". Earlier on Sunday, he received an email from former NFL player, Steve Gleason. Gleason was diagnosed with ALS and has a foundation. He reached out on "behalf of the ALS Foundation and his own foundation. I do think there's going to be great chances to collaborate." He also said they have Rebel Heart bracelets. He'd like to work with the ALS Foundation and Gleason's foundation on a Fight for the Fallen show. The show would be to "benefit ALS and people dealing with ALS and the treatment." Khan also said fans can donate to ALS research now without waiting for Fight for the Fallen.

Fight for the Fallen has been an event that AEW has used for various charitable purposes. The shows have benefited various causes such as gun violence charities and COVID-19 relief. In 2025, the show was in Asheville, NC to provide Hurricane Helene relief.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the AEW media scrum and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.