WWE's AJ Styles Blames Paul Heyman For 'Curse' Placed On The Vision

There is perhaps no stable in WWE history, at least in recent memory, with more bad luck than The Vision, as the group has been consistently hit by the "injury bug" across mostly all of its members over the last year. From injuries to Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker that kept them away from each other at WrestleMania 42, to Logan Paul's recent triceps tear that will have him out of action for possibly six months, things have not gone smoothly for the group.

WWE Hall of Famer AJ Styles joked about The Vision on an episode of his "Phenomenally Retro Podcast" ahead of WWE Clash in Italy. He blamed one member, one of the only men to not go down with an injury.

"The Vision is cursed," Styles declared. "It's Paul Heyman. He's a curse."

The stable started to take form when Heyman joined up with Rollins at WrestleMania 41, following "The Visionary's" win over CM Punk and Roman Reigns. Rollins would go on to add Breakker and Bronson Reed, who is also currently on the shelf with a torn bicep, to his faction, before getting injured himself.

Rollins was written out of the group by Breakker when he suffered a shoulder injury in October, then Breakker suffered a hernia in February before this year's WrestleMania. Both men returned to appear at the event, however. Paul was the most recent member to suffer an injury, leading to Breakker taking over his spot alongside Austin Theory as World Tag Team Champions, but after Clash in Italy and the subsequent "WWE Raw," Breakker also seemed to suffer yet another injury scare.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Phenomenally Retro Podcast" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.