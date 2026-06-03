Tatum Paxley Begrudgingly Gives WWE NXT Women's NA Title Shot

Zaria has been after a Women's North American Championship shot since emerging victorious in her feud against Sol Ruca on "WWE NXT," and after a win over newcomer Lizzy Rain on Tuesday's edition of the show, she now has her opportunity against champion Tatum Paxley.

The new number one contender defeated Rain with an F5 in the opening match of "NXT," and after the bell rang, looked to beat her down even more. Paxley, who had come out to join commentary after the match had gotten underway, ran into the ring and told Zaria that enough was enough. She said if Zaria wanted a title shot so badly, she would put the Women's North American Championship on the line next week.

Paxley last defended the gold against Rain two weeks ago. After Paxley got the victory and went to show Rain some respect with a handshake, Zaria appeared and beat both women down. She held the title aloft to end the segment.

Zaria has not held singles gold in "NXT," but did defend the title on behalf of Ruca when she was Women's North American Champion. The defense didn't go her way, however, and Zaria dropped Ruca's belt to Blake Monroe at Halloween Havoc.