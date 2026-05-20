Tatum Paxley Retains Women's NA Title, Laid Out By Zaria

Tatum Paxley is still Women's North American Champion after a successful defense over Lizzy Rain on "WWE NXT," but both women were laid out by Zaria after the match, with the heel holding the title high. Paxley awarded Rain a shot at the gold last week, after they were successful in a tag team match against Zaria and Nikkita Lyons.

The women shook hands in the ring as a sign of respect before locking up, and the pair traded offense throughout the match. Paxley tried to dropkick Rain through the ropes, but Rain intercepted, then got back into the ring and nailed Paxley with a kick of her own.

The champion was in control of the match throughout a break, and hit a cross body to Rain's midsection with the challenger was in the corner. Paxley locked in a Boston Crab on Rain, who was able to fight out of the hold. They hit cross bodies to one another coming off the ropes, and got into a slug fest when they were back on their feet.

Rain hit a step-up enzuigiri, followed by a flurry of offense, including chops in the corner. She tried to hit another kick through the ropes, but Paxley caught her with her own. Rain avoided the Cemetery Drive with a headbutt, and the women traded quick offense once again. Paxley was able to counter a bridge attempt by Rain into the Cemetery Drive to retain her title.

After the match, Zaria speared both women as they celebrated. She hit F5s to them both, then held the Women's North American Championship aloft.