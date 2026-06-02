Bully Ray Says Brock Lesnar & Oba Femi WWE Feud Should End With Specific Stipulation

Bully Ray believes one particular stipulation could be a good fit for a third WWE match between Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi.

Ray said on "Busted Open" that a specific stipulation for a third match between Lesnar and Femi — which some believe may take place at SummerSlam — could make this storyline even more intriguing.

"We saw a domination by Oba at WrestleMania. We saw a domination by Brock in Turin. What would we see in a third match that had no stipulations? It would kind of be a lot of the same," he began. "If Brock truly puts his career on the line, it can definitely work. However, my opinion, the one way to settle it is a Last — forget about 'man' — Last Warrior Standing. Because I think this is about two warriors fighting."

The tag team legend eased the fears of Oba Femi fans following his loss to Lesnar at Clash in Italy, categorically stating that the former NXT Champion will be fine despite the loss.

Ray hoped that Femi could have gotten on the mic after his loss to Lesnar and told the veteran star that, despite getting a hammering, he's still standing, which would've been a perfect way to set up the Last Man Standing match.

"I would love to have seen Brock be like, one and one, and Brock just looks like a beast and a monster, and he's talking to Oba, but Oba stands back up, and then all of a sudden Brock's face goes just a little bit blank. Like, how the F did he get back up again? You can come back with Oba saying, 'Yes, Brock, you beat me, but you never cut me down. I'm still standing in Italy,'" he said.

Ray also named two other stipulations that he has heard people suggest for a Lesnar-Femi finale, which include a Hell in a Cell match and an I Quit match, particularly not fond of the I Quit stipulation for this clash.