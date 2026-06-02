Roxanne Perez Details What She's Learning Working With Liv Morgan In WWE

WWE's Roxanne Perez has spoken glowingly about Liv Morgan and detailed what she has learned from her Judgment Day stablemate.

Morgan has grown by leaps and bounds in WWE in recent years and is now one of the more experienced women on the main roster. Perez has come under Morgan's wing, and the former recently discussed with "Complex" the lessons her Judgment Day partner has taught her since joining forces with her.

"I think I have learned so much from Liv Morgan and more so from being able to work alongside her. But also just like to be able to look at her career from the outside and see where she came from. She did have to figure things out on NXT and like find herself and then, years and years later, becoming this mega star, the face of WWE, and just all the things that she went through to get there. Obviously, everybody's path is different, but sometimes it's hard to know when that big moment for you is coming. And I think she's the perfect example of someone that just worked her a*s off until she got that big moment, and now she's running with the big moment, and she's not stopping. So yeah, that is pretty inspiring."

Perez, during her time with Judgment Day, has received some valuable advice from Morgan, one piece of which stood out to her was to not dwell on things for too long.

"Honestly, I think there was one time where she did tell me, you know, to not harp on the little moments that I feel like maybe don't go my way or the moments where I feel like I'm not as important in certain areas," she said.

The former NXT star revealed that Morgan has told her she is destined to be a big star and encouraged her to keep striving, assuring her that success will eventually come.