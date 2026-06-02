WWE CCO Triple H Pays Tribute To Late Crew Member

It has been a sad year in professional wrestling when it comes to deaths in the business, and WWE has mourned the passing of multiple behind-the-scenes employees in the first half of 2026. One of those was Davey Coates, WWE's international tour manager. The company's COO, Paul "Triple H" Levesque announced Coates' death in a Facebook post on March 14, and on Tuesday, paid further tribute to him on what would have been Coates' 64th birthday.

Levesque took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted a 30 second clip of himself alongside Coates' son, Henry. He noted that the last week marked WWE's first international tour without Coates, but the first one with Henry in his father's seat.

"I saw Henry when I arrived at #WWEClash and was greeted in the same way his dad hundreds of times before," Levesque wrote. "On what would have been his 64th birthday, I'm thinking of Davey, Henry, and their entire family. I'm grateful to work with all the unbelievably talented men and women who make our company what it is – and who deliver each and every night, in every city around the globe."

Some months ago, the @WWE lost one of its beloved crew members. This week marked our first international tour without Davey and the first with his son Henry in "his seat." I saw Henry when I arrived at #WWEClash and was greeted in the same way his dad hundreds of times before.... pic.twitter.com/HrVucV2pir — Triple H (@TripleH) June 2, 2026

The video shows Henry and Levesque embracing upon the latter's arrival to the show, which was also briefly shown on the Clash in Italy pre-show. The pair then pose for a photo, Henry in a black WWE polo shirt, and the men embrace again.

WWE traveled to Europe for a leg of its summer tour, revolving around Clash in Italy in Turin. The company will also present live shows in various countries before briefly returning to the United States, then going to the United Kingdom for shows ahead of Night of Champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.