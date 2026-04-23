WWE Returning To Saudi Arabia, Confirms Date & Location For Night Of Champions 2026
Days after WWE President Nick Khan indicated that no WWE plans in Saudi Arabia have been changed due to the ongoing US-Israel conflict against Iran, the company announced that WWE Night of Champions will take place in Riyadh on Saturday, June 27.
The company issued an official press release Thursday morning, with a quote from Turki Alalshikh, the chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, a branch of the Saudi government. Alalshikh said they are proud to welcome the event back to Riyadh. Night of Champions 2025 was held in the city, and the event saw Cody Rhodes crowned as King of the Ring following a victory over Randy Orton, and Jade Cargill defeat Asuka to become Queen of the Ring.
Last year's event also saw real-world issues when Israel and Iran traded missiles, leading to Saudi Arabia to close its airspace, due to its location between the warring nations. Despite some WWE employees reportedly being stuck at a Qatari airport for a period, the event went off with no public issues.
Prior to Khan's comments during CAA's World Congress of Sports, reports in March indicated that WWE had "contingency plans" in place for both its June premium live event, as well as WWE WrestleMania 43, also set for Riyadh, due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select reported that some figures within WWE headquarters were doubtful that the PLE would take place in Saudi Arabia.
Khan didn't mince words when asked at the event about possible pushback when it comes to WWE continuing to hold events in Saudi Arabia. He said that he never reads X (formerly Twitter) "as it relates to the business" and called it a "vocal minority."
Opinion: The conflict in the Middle East makes traveling there a talent safety concern
While of course things need to be sorted out logistically within the next two months, this is one event WWE probably just should have called early and written the "IOU" to the Saudi government, though that's all easier said than done. The blow would certainly have been softened by the fact that likely nothing will stop WrestleMania 43 from going forward in the country.
Prior to today, WWE hadn't even announced a location for Night of Champions 2026, and the event hasn't always been held in Saudi Arabia. You might not have even known that it was scheduled for Riyadh again this year if you didn't read about it online. WWE could have quietly moved the event to another city in the United States or Canada, and not have made a big deal about it at all. If the company "owed" the Saudi government another event, one could be tacked on next year, if it's safe to do so at that point, or (and I'm 100% just assuming here) something else could be negotiated to be added around WrestleMania weekend. Or maybe the Saudis wouldn't even care since they're getting WrestleMania.
In our opinion, the situation in the Middle East is still too tense for travel, and it all boils down to talent safety. US fans don't have to travel to the country and Saudi fans wouldn't have to go to the event, but WWE talent and other employees have to go put on the event no matter what. Top stars have been able to opt out of going to the country before, but not everyone who works with the company has the ability to do that. If there's any question at all about keeping WWE talent and employees safe in Saudi Arabia, the company shouldn't run an event there.