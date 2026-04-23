WWE Returning To Saudi Arabia, Confirms Date & Location For Night Of Champions 2026

Days after WWE President Nick Khan indicated that no WWE plans in Saudi Arabia have been changed due to the ongoing US-Israel conflict against Iran, the company announced that WWE Night of Champions will take place in Riyadh on Saturday, June 27.

The company issued an official press release Thursday morning, with a quote from Turki Alalshikh, the chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, a branch of the Saudi government. Alalshikh said they are proud to welcome the event back to Riyadh. Night of Champions 2025 was held in the city, and the event saw Cody Rhodes crowned as King of the Ring following a victory over Randy Orton, and Jade Cargill defeat Asuka to become Queen of the Ring.

Last year's event also saw real-world issues when Israel and Iran traded missiles, leading to Saudi Arabia to close its airspace, due to its location between the warring nations. Despite some WWE employees reportedly being stuck at a Qatari airport for a period, the event went off with no public issues.

Prior to Khan's comments during CAA's World Congress of Sports, reports in March indicated that WWE had "contingency plans" in place for both its June premium live event, as well as WWE WrestleMania 43, also set for Riyadh, due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select reported that some figures within WWE headquarters were doubtful that the PLE would take place in Saudi Arabia.

Khan didn't mince words when asked at the event about possible pushback when it comes to WWE continuing to hold events in Saudi Arabia. He said that he never reads X (formerly Twitter) "as it relates to the business" and called it a "vocal minority."