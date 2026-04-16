Nick Khan Indicates WWE WrestleMania 43 Still Expected To Take Place In Saudi Arabia

Nick Khan spoke of WWE WrestleMania 43 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia with no concern during CAA's World Congress of Sports.

Per Sports Business Journal, Khan said that the US will always be a core focus for WWE, but internationally derived revenue is becoming its own substantial piece of the pie, making note of next year's "Show of Shows" being held in Saudi Arabia, the first iteration of the event to leave North America.

Given the US-Israeli war against Iran and its impact on US-aligned Gulf states including Saudi Arabia, there had been some question over whether those events could come secondary to any restrictions placed on the nation. Reports had suggested that the plan was to wait and assess the situation.

And when asked whether he was concerned about any pushback, he said, "I have never read X or Twitter as it relates our business and I've certainly never ready it regarding me. That is a vocal minority."

Khan said he was copied in on every complaint coming into WWE's personalized fan service. But he relies on three guiding priciples: "Ratings, revenue, and relevancy."

He continued, "Some of the complaints are, 'I didn't like the match, you guys are pieces of s***.' And I go, 'Okay, got it.' Some are, 'Hey we had an obstructed view.' Okay, we'll have you come to our next show. People are allowed to complain, but we don't adjust our business based on complaints. We adjust based on ratings, revenue, relevancy."