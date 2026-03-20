WWE Night Of Champions Reportedly 'Doubtful At Best' To Take Place In Saudi Arabia

If the rumors are true, WWE's annual "Night of Champions" premium live event could be in geopolitical jeopardy. Recent reports suggest that, due to the United States' ongoing war with Iran, WWE may choose to relocate their typically Saudi Arabia-based premium live event this year.

According to Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select, figures at WWE headquarters are "doubtful" that the premium live event will return to its typical home in Saudi Arabia. The news comes shortly after early reports seemingly confirmed a return to Riyadh for WWE, with WWE and Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority both allegedly refusing to entertain questions regarding rescheduling "Night of Champions."

It is to be noted that WWE has not confirmed a location for "Night of Champions —" in Saudi Arabia, or elsewhere. Wrestlevotes acknowledged that the premium live event's location is subject to change, though the timeline for WWE to confirm the June event's venue is unclear. As of writing, no alternative locations have been named.

While "Night of Champions'" presence in Saudi Arabia has been called into question, the ongoing conflict involved the United States, Israel, and Iran has not stopped WWE from pressing on with their WrestleMania 43 plans. Recent reports affirmed that WWE is still planning to host 2027's "Showcase of the Immortals" in Saudi Arabia — albeit, with back-up plans in place, should the conflict escalate or continue into next year's WrestleMania season. While "Night of Champions" has not always been hosted in Saudi Arabia — the event was exclusively hosted in the United States from its inception in 2007 until its retirement in 2015 — WWE typically uses the event as a chance to host a Saudi Arabia wrestling mega-weekend.

As of writing, neither WWE nor Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority have officially commented on "Night of Champions'" tentative, or final, location.