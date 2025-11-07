WWE Reportedly Increasing Number Of Saudi Arabia-Based Events In 2026

For the first time in history, WWE is reportedly set to host three Premium Live Events from Saudi Arabia in 2026.

This past January, it was announced that the Royal Rumble would take place in Riyadh next year, which caused there to be uncertainty surrounding the two shows that WWE usually hosts in the country during June and November. However, in a recent edition of the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," Dave Meltzer claims that the Royal Rumble will be in addition to WWE's two other events in Saudi Arabia next year, resulting in nearly a quarter of the company's PLEs being held in the nation. Since WWE's partnership with Saudi Arabia began in 2018, the promotion has been paid $55 million for each Premium Live Event, but Meltzer noted that the country will be paying well over that amount for the Royal Rumble.

This year marked the first time since 2021 that WWE only held one event in Saudi Arabia, as the company was unable to travel there twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Usually, Crown Jewel is the second event that takes place in Saudi Arabia through the calendar year, but WWE brought the PLE to Perth, Australia instead last month. This past June, WWE presented Night Of Champions from the Kingdom Arena, which featured matches such as John Cena vs. CM Punk and Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton. That said, it's yet to be revealed if Night Of Champions will be one of the three events to be facilitated in Saudi Arabia next year.

This past September, WWE also revealed that WrestleMania would be taking place from Saudi Arabia for the first time ever in 2027, though a date and location has yet to be confirmed for the event.