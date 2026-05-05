Wrestlers Who Sadly Died In 2026 So Far

There's not a year that goes by in the professional wrestling world without plenty of shocking and newsworthy moments, from fans pondering the future of AEW's media rights and streaming deal following the sale of Warner Bros. Discovery to Paramount Skydance to bemoaning Pat McAfee's involvement in Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton's storyline. Amongst all the business and storyline news that happens every year, however, there's also the tragedy of wrestlers who pass away — often trailblazers who paved the way for WWE, AEW, TNA, NJPW, and other independent talent of today.

Tragically, many stars are taken from their friends, family, and fans all too soon. After we lost many in 2025, including Hulk Hogan, Sabu, Gran Hamada, Australian Suicide, Sir Mo, and more, 2026 is shaping up to be an equally tragic year. From should-have-been WWE Hall of Famers such as Dennis Condrey, a founding member of the Midnight Express, to former stars of the territory days such as Rick Link and Fred Curry, these are the stars who have sadly passed so far in 2026.