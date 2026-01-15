Former Territory Wrestler Rick Link Dies At Age 66

It's been a promising start to 2026 for professional wrestling, but unfortunately the year has also kicked off with some sad news regarding a star of the territory days. PWInsider reports that Rick Link, best known as Man Mountain Link, passed away earlier this week. Lick had been ill for sometime, having entered hospice care in later December, with a GoFundMe page being launched to pay for future funeral expenses. He was 66 years old.

Born in Lexington, North Carolina, Link began training to become a wrestler with Johnny Hunter as a teenager, debuting on March 1, 1975, one day after his 16th birthday. Primarily working his home state for the first several years of his career, Link eventually found work with NWA promotions Georgia Championship Wrestling and International Championship Wrestling in the late 70s and early 80s.

After touring Canada, the Carribean, and South Pacific in early 1983, Link settled in at Memphis's Continental Wrestling Association, where he wrestled on and off till 1987. It was there the 6'3, 340+ lb Link became one of the territories top heels, managed by Jimmy Hart and feuding with WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler. Lawler and Link's feud came at a time when Lawler was also having his legendary rivalry with entertainer Andy Kaufman, which Link also became involved in. He would win the promotion's top title, the AWA Southern Heavyweight Championship, twice during his battles with Lawler.

As the territory days died down, Link failed to catch on with either WWE or WCW, and eventually took a hiatus before re-emerging in the mid-90s on the independent scene. After a few more hiatus', Link wrestled a handful of matches from 2007-2009 before seemingly retired; he returned for one last match in 2023 in his home state. Wrestling Inc. would like to offer its condolences to Link's friends and family during this difficult time.