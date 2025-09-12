Report: WWE HOFer Jerry Lawler 'On The Road To Recovery' After Suffering Stroke

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler has suffered two strokes in the past few years, once back in 2018 and again on February 7, 2023, when was rushed to the hospital from his home after suffering a massive stroke, and having to stay for days in the ICU. Unfortunately, Lawler suffered another stroke recently, forcing him to pull out of a scheduled appearance, per "TMZ Sports."

The report claims that Lawler's ex-fiancée revealed he suffered the stroke in Florida a week ago, but that at this stage he's recovered and his daughter plans to take him home to rest for a few more weeks before going on with his life as per usual. The HorrorHound event originally announced him for their September 12 event, but on Monday announced that he'd not be attending due to "personal matters."

Unfortunately the 75-year-old wrestling legend is no stranger to health complications; in the past, Lawler collapsed during a live broadcast of "WWE Raw," suffering a heart attack and being rushed to the hospital on air in 2012. Despite this, the veteran eventually healed up and was ultimately even cleared to wrestle. Lawler's most recent television appearance for WWE was back in February, when he attended the "SmackDown" episode in his home state of Tennessee. Lawler's most recent pro wrestling match took place in 2023 during an AML event.