Report: WWE HOFer Jerry Lawler Pulls Out Of Upcoming Appearances Due To 'Heath Issues'

Former WWE commentator Jerry Lawler is reportedly unwell and has had to pull out of a few appearances.

As per "PWInsider," Lawler has canceled a few signing and convention appearances, one of which is the Horror Hound Weekend, due to personal reasons. The outlet has disclosed that he has had to drop out of the appearances due to his health. Lawler was recently sighted at Vince McMahon's 80th birthday party in New York, alongside the likes of Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, The Undertaker, John Cena, JBL, and The Miz, to name a few.

The legendary wrestler and commentator, who has dealt with various health issues over the years, revealed earlier this year that he feels good overall, except for his troublesome knees. He had his right knee replaced last year and was told it would take a year to return to normal, but he is still waiting to undergo surgery on his left knee. The WWE Hall of Famer is also dealing with the aftereffects of a stroke that impaired the right side of his body. Lawler has stated that the stroke has left him unable to draw and reduced his writing ability, though he noted that he can still sign autographs.