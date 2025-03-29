WWE HOFer Jerry Lawler Gives Health Update

Legendary WWE commentator Jerry "The King" Lawler has opened up about his current health and also given an update on his stroke.

Lawler, who has had a few health scares in recent years, spoke to "Sportskeeda's" Bill Apter recently, to whom he revealed that he had knee surgery on one knee and has to get surgery on the other knee as well.

"I feel great. I feel good except my knees are a little bit under the weather. I had my right knee replaced about six or seven months ago and they said that takes about a year to get that back to normal. My left knee needs to be replaced, too, but I'm going to wait a while on that one," said the WWE legend.

When Apter asked Lawler if he had fully recovered from the stroke he suffered in 2023, the WWE Hall of Famer stated that it still affects him daily, but he can still sign autographs with his right hand.

"That's [stroke] something that's here constantly every day. I haven't gotten over [it] because the effects of the stroke are always there. My whole right side of my body is damaged and I can't write real good, I can't draw, but I can still sign autographs," he added. "Other than that, I feel fine."

The veteran star was hospitalized following the stroke, but recovered from it, although he no longer wrestles. Lawler made a few appearances on WWE television in 2023, once on "WWE Raw" and another time in a pre-recorded video package for "WWE NXT." His long-time relationship with WWE ended in 2024 as the promotion chose not to renew his broadcast deal. However, he appeared on-screen when "WWE SmackDown" visited Memphis for the February 7, 2025 edition and was shown in the audience, waving to the crowd.