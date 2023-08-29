Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens Bring Out Jerry Lawler For Hometown Memphis Crowd On WWE Raw

Fans at this week's "WWE Raw" in Memphis, Tennessee were in for a special treat as WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler made a guest appearance in his hometown.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn introduced the iconic wrestler and commentator during a commercial break segment, after Zayn's match against Damian Priest. Zayn and Owens said that they were unhappy at the way Zayn lost his match, but their spirits were lifted when they saw Lawler backstage.

"Look, I'm not gonna lie. I was in a pretty bad mood after getting screwed yet again by the Judgment Day, and I walked back here pretty upset. But the second I walked through that curtain, my mood changed right away. Because, ladies and gentlemen, after all, we are in Memphis, right?" said Zayn.

"And there's someone back there you guys might be a little familiar with and he cheered us up, so we figured we'd spread the joy by bringing him out. Ladies and gentlemen, Jerry "The King" Lawler," introduced Owens to a rapturous crowd at the FedExForum, who went wild and chanted Lawler's name. The Hall of Famer waved to the roaring crowd and then returned backstage alongside Owens and Zayn.

Lawler last appeared on "Raw" earlier this year at "Raw is XXX," where he was in the commentary panel for the six-man tag team match between Imperium and the team of Street Profits and Seth Rollins.

The 73-year-old suffered a stroke in February, with reports indicating that his recovery was not progressing as hoped. Veteran journalist Bill Apter, though, gave some positive news about Lawler in late June, stating that the iconic wrestler's condition had notably improved, marking a positive turn in his health condition.