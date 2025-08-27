New Report Reveals Tons Of WWE-Related Details On Vince McMahon's 80th Birthday Party

Since leaving WWE in disgrace after being accused of sex trafficking and abuse in Janel Grant's ongoing lawsuit, Vince McMahon has mostly kept out of the public eye. But that's changed a bit this past month, with McMahon appearing on a Hulk Hogan documentary for TMZ, and then publicly celebrating his 80th birthday over the weekend. And he wasn't alone, as the party reportedly was attended by several notable past and present WWE stars.

Fightful Select has gained more information regarding the party, though most of the information was background as non attendees went on the record regarding the party. Among those who attended were John Cena, The Undertaker, JBL, Bruce Prichard, Jerry "The King" Lawler, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Titus O'Neal, The Miz, and Maryse. Cena's presence was reported on Monday, while Lawler had previously posted a photo of himself with McIntyre, Sheamus, O'Neal, Miz and Maryse, confirming their attendance. Other unknown WWE stars were also said to be there.

One person that wasn't there is AEW star Bryan Danielson, who some thought may have been there due to his previously close relationship with McMahon. Also not there were McMahon's daughter Stephanie McMahon, son-in-law Triple H, and WWE President Nick Khan, who were all overseas for WWE's ongoing tour. Officially, there was no WWE involvement with the party, with talent who asked if they could attend being told by WWE it was their personal business.