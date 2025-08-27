New Report Reveals Tons Of WWE-Related Details On Vince McMahon's 80th Birthday Party
Since leaving WWE in disgrace after being accused of sex trafficking and abuse in Janel Grant's ongoing lawsuit, Vince McMahon has mostly kept out of the public eye. But that's changed a bit this past month, with McMahon appearing on a Hulk Hogan documentary for TMZ, and then publicly celebrating his 80th birthday over the weekend. And he wasn't alone, as the party reportedly was attended by several notable past and present WWE stars.
Fightful Select has gained more information regarding the party, though most of the information was background as non attendees went on the record regarding the party. Among those who attended were John Cena, The Undertaker, JBL, Bruce Prichard, Jerry "The King" Lawler, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Titus O'Neal, The Miz, and Maryse. Cena's presence was reported on Monday, while Lawler had previously posted a photo of himself with McIntyre, Sheamus, O'Neal, Miz and Maryse, confirming their attendance. Other unknown WWE stars were also said to be there.
One person that wasn't there is AEW star Bryan Danielson, who some thought may have been there due to his previously close relationship with McMahon. Also not there were McMahon's daughter Stephanie McMahon, son-in-law Triple H, and WWE President Nick Khan, who were all overseas for WWE's ongoing tour. Officially, there was no WWE involvement with the party, with talent who asked if they could attend being told by WWE it was their personal business.
McMahon Reportedly Looked More Frail At Birthday Party
Given McMahon's ongoing situation, questions have been asked regarding talents that did attend. Several sources weren't surprised to see that, with one WWE wrestler noting many in the promotion still feel they owe McMahon, while another believes talents are waiting to see how the Grant lawsuit turns out before severing ties. In the case of Lawler, a source in contact with him said the former WWE announcer was essentially "ride or die" with McMahon at this stage, and would continue to be so regardless of the accusations.
That was not the case for everyone, as at least one wrestler admitted to feeling morally conflicted about attending, though they didn't elaborate on why they decided to do so. While some wrestlers didn't attend due to the overseas tour, others noted the hypocrisy of the situation, as most believed that, had they been accused as McMahon has, they would've been fired and blacklisted.
As for McMahon's current state, one attendee revealed that the former WWE Chairman was looking very much his age, describing McMahon as far more frail and moving slower, a stark contrast to his time in WWE. While talk of McMahon resurfacing in WWE has grown louder since Brock Lesnar's return, WWE sources say there are no talks of McMahon returning, and that those atop WWE have "no desire" to bring McMahon back at this time. As a result, McMahon's party with several WWE names in attendance may be the closest McMahon will get to a WWE reunion.