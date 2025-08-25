John Cena Among Current, Former WWE Stars Celebrating Vince McMahon's 80th Birthday

Vince McMahon has been making a few more public appearances in recent months, with the latest being for his 80th birthday party, which included several current and former WWE stars.

McMahon turned 80 on August 24, 2025, and his party at New York City's Gotham Hall featured several of his close associates from his decades in the pro wrestling business. As per "PWInsider," the party included the likes of WWE Hall of Famers Gerald Brisco, JBL, The Undertaker, Michelle McCool, Kane, and Sgt. Slaughter, while current WWE stars John Cena, R-Truth, and Sheamus were also present at the event. Current WWE executive and long-time McMahon backstage associate Bruce Prichard was also rumored to have attended the birthday celebration. Another report by "PWInsider" revealed that Kid Rock, rock legends AC/DC — whom McMahon is reportedly a fan of — as well as an unnamed act performed at the event. The report claimed that guests entering and exiting the venue didn't stop for autographs or pictures, with security reportedly beefed up for the event.

McMahon had kept a low profile following the sexual assault allegations that were levied against him. However, he has appeared in public and in interviews more frequently in recent weeks, first attending Hulk Hogan's funeral and then taking part in a documentary by TMZ about the late star. The likes of R-Truth and John Cena have been public about their close friendship with McMahon, with Cena even stating that he "loves" McMahon despite the disturbing allegations against the former WWE CEO.

McMahon appears to be gearing up for a second act in the world of business, following the recent announcement that he has established a new entertainment firm called 14TH & I.