WWE's John Cena: 'I Don't Care Who Hears It, I Love Vince'

Ahead of challenging Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship this upcoming Sunday at WrestleMania 41, John Cena has commented on his current relationship with former WWE CEO Vince McMahon.

At the beginning of 2024, McMahon officially stepped down from his various roles within WWE and TKO following a civil lawsuit filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant alleging sex trafficking and assault. Despite talent such as Randy Orton and CM Punk voicing their displeasure with McMahon's actions, several WWE wrestlers who once worked for the billionaire have not shied away from still expressing their appreciation for him. Cena is the most recent star to add his name to that list, as he explained in an interview with "The New York Times," that the allegations against McMahon will not deter him from still voicing love for his former boss.

"I don't care who hears it: I love Vince," Cena said. "I'm not downplaying anything that needs to be decided or allegations of any kind, but when I love somebody, I love them wholeheartedly ... I know people are going to be angry about that, but they can't put their value on my relationship with somebody I love."

WWE star Roman Reigns has also weighed in on the lawsuit against McMahon during WrestleMania week, where he explained in a profile piece with Vanity Fair that the allegations are a stain on the company and that it was "embarrassing" when he first heard of the news.