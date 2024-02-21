WWE Star Randy Orton Gets Candid About Vince McMahon Allegations

Sunday will mark a month since news first emerged that Vince McMahon was facing a lawsuit accusing him of sex trafficking and abuse, prompting his resignation from WWE, as well as the revelation of a federal investigation against him. While many in WWE have remained silent on the matter, including WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, some have spoken out about the situation, with WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins showing disgust, while John Cena reaffirmed his love for McMahon.

Then there's Randy Orton, who like Cena became a star under McMahon's steward during the mid-2000s. When asked about the situation in an interview with "Sports Illustrated," Orton, himself no stranger to accusations of poor behavior in the past, admitted he found himself torn between his feelings over what McMahon did for his career, and how awful the allegations against him are.

"I've got to say this...I wouldn't be where I am without Vince McMahon taking a chance on me a handful of times," Orton said. "I would not be where I am today without Vince McMahon. But, f***, I'm reading this sh**. What you've seen and read, I've seen and read. As far as commenting on that, it f***ing hurts my heart. It hurts my heart."

Orton stated his belief that the new WWE regime, headed by Triple H and WWE President Nick Khah, were attempting to cultivate "a safer culture and climate" in WWE, though the example he provided had more to do with TV production than safety.

"So much happened while I was out," Orton said. "When I left, the old guard was still doing its thing. Vince was still around. TV's were getting rewritten over and over again. The writers were being held up until all hours in the morning. And all that changed."