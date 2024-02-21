John Cena Talks Relationship With Former WWE Head Vince McMahon: ' I Love The Guy'

Careful not to directly mention the allegations made against McMahon, Cena focused instead on the negative effect the last month had had, not just on McMahon, but on WWE as a whole, while making clear to express his love for the promotion in the process. Cena did admit that it was a sign that changes might be necessary to the promotion and pondered what he could do to help make the situation better.

"The whole thing is super, super unfortunate," Cena said. "That's really the thing that sucks, because not only does deal with an individual I love, it deals with an entity I love, and one I speak highly of. You want to make sure that everyone...I want everyone to have the experience that I had. If you're an employee at Disneyland, you want everyone to go to Disney and think that it's the greatest place on earth.

"And when someone doesn't, or when you find out that there may or may not have been things going on there...you know, this place I was speaking so great about, well in some aspects needed a lot of work. That's more than just 'How do I feel about this person?' Now I shift to 'Okay, am I doing all I can to make it better?' From the advice of 'work as hard as you can, promote as hard as you can,' is there anything I can do? So not only do I tell my friend I love them, but I also switch to the entity and say 'How can I help?'"

