Roman Reigns Addresses Janel Grant Allegations Against Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon

Roman Reigns has addressed the sex trafficking and assault allegations made against former WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon.

McMahon resigned from his roles at WWE and TKO in January last year just days after news broke of Janel Grant's civil action against her former employer, alleging harrowing accounts of sexual assault, coercive manipulation, and trafficking to others within McMahon's circle – allegedly including former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

Since then, a number of WWE talent and officials have been questioned on their feelings toward the matter, with some like John Cena maintaining their support for McMahon and others like Bret Hart and CM Punk making it clear they abhor what he is accused of with well-wishes towards Grant.

Reigns leaned further to the latter side of that spectrum as he addressed the allegations in his Vanity Fair profile piece ahead of WrestleMania 41, saying that the allegations are a stain on WWE.

"She's got to live with all these situations that happened and hopefully she's in a place where she feels comfortable and she's secure in her own place... It's embarrassing. That's stuff you don't want to hear about. You don't want your family to hear about," he is quoted.

Reigns also revealed that McMahon reached out to him last year to wish a happy birthday, though it's not said whether Reigns replied or had cut off communication with his former boss.

Reigns' outlook on the allegations against McMahon is considered significant not only for his current position as the company's biggest star, but also because Reigns worked so closely with McMahon during the first decade of his WWE tenure; McMahon was a long-professed fan of Reigns and put a lot of effort into positioning him as the next franchise player, though that didn't quite ring true until his 2020 return as the heel "Tribal Chief."