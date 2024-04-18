Janel Grant Spokesperson Buries Two High Profile WWE Names For Vince McMahon Association

After he resigned from WWE this January, very little regarding the happenings of former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon had emerged. That changed Wednesday, when an NBC news story gave a glimpse at McMahon's life since his resignation, particularly in how he's handling Janel Grant's lawsuit against him, a lawsuit that accused McMahon of sex trafficking and abuse. The story also shined a light into McMahon's private life, including the revelation that McMahon has remained in contact with two key WWE figures in the form of John Cena and TKO board of directors member Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Shortly after the story on McMahon emerged, a spokesperson for Grant reached out to Wrestlenomics' Brandon Thurston with a statement regarding Johnson and Cena maintaining a relationship with McMahon. Posted on X, the statement called Johnson and Cena "shameful" for maintaining a relationship with McMahon despite the allegations against him, and that "behind-the-scenes support is louder than any public statement could ever be."

New comment from a spokesperson for Janel Grant responding to NBC's reporting that Dwayne Johnson and John Cena are still in touch with Vince McMahon after his resignation: "It's shameful that Mr. Johnson and Mr. Cena would associate themselves with an individual with decades of... — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) April 17, 2024

The statement, as well as the revelation of Cena and Johnson's continued association with McMahon, comes shortly after both wrestlers played integral parts in WrestleMania 40, an event seen by many as an attempt by WWE to distance itself from McMahon. Appearing as a regular through WrestleMania season, Johnson competed at Night One of WrestleMania 40, teaming with Roman Reigns to defeat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, before interfering during Rhodes and Reigns' match on Night Two. Cena also interfered during the match and even briefly confronted Johnson moments before Rhodes emerged as the victor.

While Johnson hasn't publicly acknowledged McMahon since the latter's resignation, Cena has spoken about McMahon's ongoing situation in both 2023 and 2024, receiving criticism both times for showing McMahon support. Neither Johnson nor Cena have responded to the statement from Grant's spokesperson at this time.