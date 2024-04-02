WWE Star CM Punk Gets Candid About Vince McMahon, Allegations Against Him

In January, WWE was rocked by a lawsuit filed against the company, head of talent relations John Laurinaitis, and former CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon, alleging sex trafficking, exploitation, and assault. The initial filing detailed harrowing accounts from former employee Janel Grant regarding her time working for a company she claims nurtured a workplace environment that allowed her and potentially others to be systematically exploited by Vince McMahon and his associates, as well as graphic text messages allegedly sent by McMahon to Grant over her tenure.

Famously outspoken against Vince McMahon and WWE prior to his surprise return to the company last year, CM Punk addressed his relationship with McMahon and his thoughts towards the allegations during an interview with Ariel Helwani for "MMA Hour." After claiming he had only seen McMahon once after making his return to the company, Punk addressed Grant's allegations directly.

"There's no positivity there," Punk said. "I didn't read all the allegations, I read the text messages and I went, 'Oh, f*** this.' It's indefensible ... The first thing out of my mouth was, I'm kind of shocked at how dumb he was, writing stuff down and leaving a paper trail. It's horrific. I think at this point all of the energy should be used to somehow — I don't even know if you can make reparations or amends, but there's victims here. So what CM Punk thinks about Vince and the CM Punk-Vince relationship doesn't f***ing mean anything. I'm more concerned about, going forward, how do those people survive after suffering all that trauma?"

