Read: All The Alleged Vince McMahon Text Messages In Janel Grant's WWE Lawsuit

The following article contains graphic accounts of physical abuse and sexual assault, as well as sexually explicit language throughout.

WWE was rocked in January as Janel Grant filed a lawsuit against the company, Vince McMahon, and John Laurinaitis under allegations of gross sexual misconduct. The complaint detailed graphic accounts of McMahon and Laurinaitis partaking in systemic exploitation of Ms. Grant, with alleged texts reflecting McMahon objectifying and degrading her, sometimes even as a bargaining chip in negotiations. Wrestling Inc. has read through the entirety of Janel Grant's complaint, and what follows is a collation of those alleged text messages from McMahon in a chronological timeline.

In Exhibit 63 of the complaint, it's alleged that on April 1, 2019 — before her eventual hiring by WWE — Grant texted McMahon about a meeting she had with an unnamed corporate officer earlier in the day, during which she remarked on his signature T-Rex skull on his office wall. McMahon is alleged to have responded, "[sic] btw if Ur a BAD girl the T-rex will eat U." "Seriously Janel wherever U land in WWE U will be a credit to the organization."

In Exhibits 72-77, it's recalled that Grant visited McMahon at his condo on May 5, 2019; during this time, he allegedly made several sexual advances despite Grant making clear she felt uncomfortable with his actions. She had tried to talk to him about the product's ongoing storylines, to which he suggested she watch "WWE Raw" and text him before the show. When she agreed, McMahon is alleged to have forcibly kissed her and attempted to undress her, spurring Grant to make an abrupt exit.