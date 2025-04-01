John Cena Promises 'More Unpredictability' Ahead Of Final WWE WrestleMania Match

A month removed from it, the WWE Universe is still adjusting to the new attitudes of John Cena, a long-time babyface, following his shocking heel turn and alignment with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson at WWE Elimination Chamber. Now looking ahead to WrestleMania 41, in which Cena will challenge Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, it appears that fans can expect even more surprises from him.

"I'm going to say that there's more unpredictability on the way," Cena told PEOPLE.

When the outlet then inquired about the specific path of Cena's heelish character, Cena deflected, seemingly to keep in line with the aforementioned element of uncertainty. "Here's the stance I'm going to take on it, and I think hopefully I can put it in terms you can understand: We're in the middle of a very riveting season of episodic television and you are kindly asking me to give you spoilers, and I can't do that," Cena said.

"What I did really enjoy about your question is you expressed the unpredictability of WWE programming, and I think that's one strong point of the current state of WWE is its unpredictability in its programming."

After turning on Rhodes at Elimination Chamber, Cena made it clear that he was also turning his back on the WWE Universe, whom he claimed to be the perpetrators of a toxic relationship. Furthermore, Cena asserted that he'd ruin professional wrestling and end his career later this year as the "last real champion" in WWE. Most recently, Cena and Rhodes met face-to-face for the third time on "WWE Raw," with the latter finally getting physical by dropping the former with a Cross Rhodes in the ring.