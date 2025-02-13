WWE's Undertaker On Relationship With Vince McMahon, Watching Super Bowl With Him

At this past Super Bowl, The Undertaker joined Vince McMahon as his guest, despite horrific allegations against the former WWE Chairman. Pictures surfaced online of McMahon alongside "The Deadman" at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, creating plenty of candid conversation on social media.

Undertaker later appeared on "Busted Open After Dark" to discuss the event and promote the upcoming A&E series, "LFG." He recounted his decision to attend the Super Bowl, emphasizing that his friendship with McMahon truly spans decades of shared experiences.

"I was his guest, yeah. Look, I'm gonna get hate for that ... people are like, oh you guys were so close, you know what happened, I'm like I don't know what hasn't been done, we don't talk about those things. But he is a friend of mine. First off, he gave me an opportunity to make something of my life and become something. Through the course of all of those years, we became friends. After my father passed away, he was a father figure, he was a brother, he was a mentor."

Reflecting on the controversies, Undertaker firmly clarified his stance on the legal matters surrounding McMahon.

"I don't know everything that's happened, what's gone on, and I'm not the judge on this case," Undertaker said. "There's only one judge, that's the man upstairs. He's gonna give us all whatever we deserve in the end, and that's what it is. I think people in glass houses shouldn't throw stones. ... I don't have to agree with everything that people do, but it doesn't change the fact that I love somebody, and I'm friends with somebody."

An appellate court recently ruled an unnamed McMahon lawyer withheld 200+ documents for a grand jury. However, McMahon's lawyer claims they have received confirmation from the feds that the probe is over.

