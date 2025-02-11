Court Rules Former Vince McMahon Lawyer Wrong To Withhold Documents From Grand Jury

While there continues to be movement in Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE, accusing McMahon and Laurinaitis of sex trafficking and abuse, there's been less word about the federal investigation against McMahon. In fact, the former WWE Chairman seemed to suggest the investigation had ended in a statement made in January regarding the SEC settling charges with McMahon over his failure to disclose NDA's with Grant and another former WWE employee.

A new court ruling, however, has thrown that into doubt. The Associated Press reports that the 2nd U.S. Court of Appeals in New York ruled on Monday that an unnamed attorney of McMahon was in the wrong for withholding documents from the federal grand jury investigation into McMahon. The ruling, which upholds an earlier decision from a lower court, claims that McMahon's attorney, while submitting materials from the investigation, withheld over 208 documents.

Though attorney-client privilege was cited, the appellate court ruled that the documents weren't protected under those rights because "of an exception for 'crime or fraud.'" The ruling also suggested that prosecutors in the McMahon case believed McMahon and his attorney had attempted to "illegally 'circumvent' the WWE's internal controls and created false records when they concealed the employees' claims and settlement agreements from the company, and that they made false and misleading statements to the company's auditors."

As for the status of the federal investigation, the ruling noted that the decision "concerns proceedings currently before a grand jury," which would strongly suggest that McMahon is not out of the federal woods yet, despite his claims to the contrary. No update was provided on the status of the investigation, however, and both the US attorney's office of Manhattan and attorney's for McMahon declined comment.