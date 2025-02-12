Report: Vince McMahon's Lawyer Says Federal Probe Into Former WWE Head Is Over, No Charges

Over the past month, the situation surrounding the federal investigation into Vince McMahon has gotten strange. First, McMahon seemed to indicate that the investigation was over while commenting on the settlement reached between him and the SEC after he failed to disclose NDA payments made to Janel Grant, who is currently suing him for sex trafficking and abuse, and another women.

That was called into question yesterday, however, when it was revealed an appellate court had ruled that an unnamed lawyer of McMahon was wrong to withhold over 200 documents pertaining to the investigation, and that the documents would be handed over to a grand jury. This seemed to suggest that the investigation was still ongoing, but today, McMahon's lawyer Robert W. Allen told the New York Post that the investigation had concluded.

"This is simply the result of an appeal of a procedural matter that was argued five months ago," Allen said. "We have been in consistent communication with the government since that time and understand, with no ambiguity, that the investigation has definitively concluded and will not result in charges."

A source familiar with the situation also seemed to confirm to The Post that the investigation had ended, stating prosecutors had declined to press charges "between September 18 and January 10," the day McMahon reached his settlement with the SEC. Still, it remains unclear why the appellate court ruling, or a grand jury, would be necessary if the federal probe against McMahon had ended. Similar to yesterday's story on the court ruling, the US attorney's office of the Southern District of New York declined comment on the matter.