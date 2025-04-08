Wrestlers Who Sadly Died In 2025 So Far

This year has already seen its share of shocking moments, high-profile business news, momentous debuts, and huge pay-per-view cards within the professional wrestling industry. It has also sadly seen tragic news in the form of deaths of wrestlers gone way too soon. From territory journeyman "Black Bart" Richard Harris — who trained WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield — to former AAA Champion "Australian Suicide" Broderick Shepherd, who was taken from the world too soon at just age 32, this year has already seen its share of tragedy.

Those who've ldied within the wrestling world have spanned all promotions and across the independent scene, impacting many fans across the globe. We're remembering those who have died in 2025 so far, all while continuing to honor wrestlers who died in 2024.