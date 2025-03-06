'Australian Suicide' Broderick Shepherd Dead, Former AAA Champ & Indie Star Dies At 32

On Thursday morning, the world of lucha libre was dealt with a crushing blow. In a post on X, luchablog revealed that Broderick Shepherd, better known as Australian Suicide, El Australiano, and Hexagon Black, had died. He was 32 years old.

Born in Melbourne, Australia, Shepherd began wrestling as a teenager in late 2008, wrestling under the name Ryan Rollins. He would spend the first six years of his career in his home country, working for promotions such as Melbourne Championship Wrestling, before heading to Canada in 2013. There, according to lucha libre expert RobViper, he was noticed by Konnan, who offered him a chance to work with AAA. Shepherd would take him up on that offer, debuting in AAA in September 2013, as the masked Australian Suicide.

Over the next seven years, Shepherd established himself as one AAA's most exciting, creative, and innovative high flyers, frequently teaming with future AEW/ROH stars Angelico and Jack Evans, while rubbing shoulders with the likes of Penta, Santos Escobar, and Rey Fenix. In 2016, he was unmasked by Daga following a lengthy feud, but continued to find success, winning the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship from Lanzeloth in January 2018. He held the title for 211 days, before dropping it to Sammy Guevara.

Though he primarily worked in Mexico during this time, Shepherd seemed poised to break out in the U.S. when he joined Lucha Underground at "Ultima Lucha Cuatro: Part 2," portraying Hexagon Black. The long-teased character had been set up as the master to lucha legend Vampiro, and a foil to Penta for future seasons. Unfortunately, Lucha Underground would never air another episode again after "Ultima Lucha Cuatro," ending Shepherd's run as Hexagon Black before it even began.