Sabu Looks Back On His Run In AEW

Sabu had a career spanning 35-plus years, which is incredibly impressive considering his dangerous style. Sabu was a cornerstone of ECW, and also had a run in TNA, and surprised fans in 2023 by making an appearance in AEW, during the rivalry between Adam Cole and Chris Jericho.

"The Suicidal, Homicidal, Genocidal, Death-Defying Maniac" joined Justin Dhillon and Tim Hann Rivera on "Casual Conversations with The Classic" and looked back on his stint with Tony Khan's company.

"It was alright, it was good. I didn't really work with Tony Khan, I said hello to him, we talked for a bit, but I didn't work with him. And, Jericho, I didn't work with him very much either, just briefly went over our s**t. That was it."

He stated that the atmosphere in AEW was relaxing and laidback, unlike other promotions he has worked at, and also said that those backstage in AEW complimented him and how many stars told him that he inspired them. The former ECW World Heavyweight Champion acted as a special enforcer in the Cole-Jericho match at Double or Nothing 2023 and got into a chair-swinging duel with Jericho at one point.

Sabu said that Khan talked to him about being an ECW fan during the '90s. "His dad took him to the ECW event with me and Jericho, and I guess that got him hooked I guess," the former FTW Heavyweight Champion revealed.

The veteran star reiterated how he wants to have one final match and is open to wrestling it in AEW, revealing that he wants to have a barbed wire match. He doesn't, though, want to face his former ECW rival RVD in his final match.

