Wrestlers Who Sadly Died In 2024 So Far

The "Macedonian Madman" Chris Markoff died at 85 years old on February 10 after suffering a stroke at the beginning of the year. Markoff, whose real name was Risto Zelevarov, wrestled from the 1960s through the early 1980s. His death was announced by long-time Minnesota announcer Mick Karch, who knew Markoff for almost 60 years.

Born in Yugoslavia and raised in Minnesota, Markoff began his career in the American Wrestling Association. He appeared in the ring under multiple names, including Chris Jelevarov, Chris Markov, Chris Zeleurov, and Harry Madison. He also wrestled for the World Wrestling Association, where he won tag team gold alongside Angelo Poffo. Markoff would also go on to appear in NWA, as well as the Japan Wrestling Association. In 1981, he joined Jim Crockett Promotions, where he tagged with Nikolai Volkoff in a team called "The Imperial Russians." Markoff won gold in any promotion he competed in during his career before retiring.