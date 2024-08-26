The Wrestling World Reacts To The Death Of Sid Vicious

It's another dark day in pro wrestling, after the world learned of the passing of Sid Eudy, better known as former WWE and WCW star Sid Vicious, Sid Justice, and Sycho Sid. The colorful, and at times controversial, Eudy was one of the most recognizable wrestling stars from the 1990s, winning the WCW World Heavyweight and WWE Championships a combined four times, while headlining two WrestleMania's and one Starrcade. As such, it's no surprise that his passing would generate a lot of well wishes from promotions, friends, and former co-workers.

Among those so far has been the "Nature Boy" Ric Flair, who Eudy worked with during his WCW and WWE tenures, with the two at one point even joining forces as members of The Four Horsemen. Taking to X, Flair noted that he was sad to hear of Eudy's passing, and stated that while the two hadn't always gotten along, they had made amends during their last meeting. Flair stated Eudy had a beautiful family, and wanted the world to know that Eudy, known for his love of softball, was more than just a softball player.

So Sorry To Hear Of The Passing Of Sid Justice. For All Of You Out There That Have Known That We Hadn't Gotten Along In Business- The Last Time I Saw Him, We Hugged, He Called Me Champ, And I Said Thank You! He Has A Beautiful Family, And His Family Should Know That He Was Much... pic.twitter.com/legtqE0yHH — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 26, 2024

Another former WCW rival to pay tribute to Eudy was Sting, who referred to Eudy as "one of the most believable big men ever." He further remarked that he loved his matches with Eudy, and would miss him. The sentiment was echoed by WWE authority figure and former wrestler Adam Pearce, who fondly recalled Eudy getting a local sheriff to drive him and Pearce from Tulsa to Enid for a show, only for them to miss it, indicating Eudy never produced a dull moment.

One of the most believable big men EVER.

I loved working with Sid and will miss him. pic.twitter.com/mNQYH61vd1 — Sting (@Sting) August 26, 2024