The Wrestling World Reacts To The Death Of Sid Vicious
It's another dark day in pro wrestling, after the world learned of the passing of Sid Eudy, better known as former WWE and WCW star Sid Vicious, Sid Justice, and Sycho Sid. The colorful, and at times controversial, Eudy was one of the most recognizable wrestling stars from the 1990s, winning the WCW World Heavyweight and WWE Championships a combined four times, while headlining two WrestleMania's and one Starrcade. As such, it's no surprise that his passing would generate a lot of well wishes from promotions, friends, and former co-workers.
Among those so far has been the "Nature Boy" Ric Flair, who Eudy worked with during his WCW and WWE tenures, with the two at one point even joining forces as members of The Four Horsemen. Taking to X, Flair noted that he was sad to hear of Eudy's passing, and stated that while the two hadn't always gotten along, they had made amends during their last meeting. Flair stated Eudy had a beautiful family, and wanted the world to know that Eudy, known for his love of softball, was more than just a softball player.
So Sorry To Hear Of The Passing Of Sid Justice. For All Of You Out There That Have Known That We Hadn't Gotten Along In Business- The Last Time I Saw Him, We Hugged, He Called Me Champ, And I Said Thank You! He Has A Beautiful Family, And His Family Should Know That He Was Much... pic.twitter.com/legtqE0yHH
— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 26, 2024
Another former WCW rival to pay tribute to Eudy was Sting, who referred to Eudy as "one of the most believable big men ever." He further remarked that he loved his matches with Eudy, and would miss him. The sentiment was echoed by WWE authority figure and former wrestler Adam Pearce, who fondly recalled Eudy getting a local sheriff to drive him and Pearce from Tulsa to Enid for a show, only for them to miss it, indicating Eudy never produced a dull moment.
One of the most believable big men EVER.
I loved working with Sid and will miss him. pic.twitter.com/mNQYH61vd1
— Sting (@Sting) August 26, 2024
Rest well, Sid. I'll forever appreciate the good times. The microchip pitch to @CWFHMarquez! Making the sheriff's dept drive 100mph+ from Tulsa to Enid with lights/sirens blaring only to get there when the show was over. NEVER EVER a dull moment. Life is too short. Godspeed. ❤️🙏
— Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) August 26, 2024
Bronson Reed And Others Pay Tribute To Sid Vicious
Others to offer their condolences to Eudy and his family included Marc Mero, another former WCW co-worker, who posted a photo of himself with Eudy and discussed Eudy being one of his first opponents in WCW. Meanwhile, TNA star PCO credited Eudy for helping him reinvent himself as PCO later in his career, while another former WCW co-worker, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, credited Eudy with helping him and his brother Stevei Ray break into the wrestling business.
So sad to hear that friend and wrestling superstar Sid Eudy (Sid Vicious & Sid Justice) has passed away at 63 from cancer. He was one of the first wrestlers I wrestled when I was trying out for WCW. What a great guy. My heart, thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends... pic.twitter.com/HLodDELIHH
— Marc Mero (@MarcMero) August 26, 2024
RIP big brother Sidney Eudy. No! It's Impossible. We were always together and having fun always.He came to my gym,my house and he knew every member of my family. I spent months with him at his house with his Family My Sympathies to Sid's wife Sabrina and(his sons)Franky&Gunner.TY pic.twitter.com/raDi3kYnoV
— PCO Perfect Creation One (@PCOisNotHuman) August 26, 2024
Without Sid Vicious, I don't think my brother and I would have made it to WCW. His impact on this business was undeniable, and he paved the way for so many of us. My deepest condolences to his family during this difficult time. #RIPSid pic.twitter.com/3fYWTAkHzO
— Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) August 26, 2024
The tributes didn't stop there, as current AEW announcer and former WWE announcer Jim Ross, who called Eudy's first WWE Championship win at the Survivor Series 1996, referred to Eudy was "quite the attraction." Ross was joined by Bobby Fulton, independent wrestler Beau James, former TNA Heavyweight Champion James Storm, Dan Severen, and current WWE star Bronson Reed, who posted a photo of Eudy's entrance from the aforementioned Survivor Series event.
Sad to hear of the passing of Sid Eudy aka Sid Vicious.
Quite the attraction! pic.twitter.com/sYFTMbW7HJ
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) August 26, 2024
We received the unfortunate news from Gunnar Eudy, Sid's son, that Sid Vicious unfortunately passed away today after a battle with cancer and COVID! Prayers for his family and fans! pic.twitter.com/7Q72p9b3Fz
— Bobby Fulton (@TheBobbyFulton) August 26, 2024
Rip #sidvicious . Thanks for the childhood memories and always being cool with me. pic.twitter.com/FcgrvzDoqE
— James Storm (@JamesStormBrand) August 26, 2024
I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Sid Vicious at age 63.
Vicious had a career that spanned several major wrestling promotions, including WWE (then WWF), WCW, and ECW. pic.twitter.com/oAJNsXKLCn
— Dan Severn (@danbeastsevern) August 26, 2024
— BIG BRONSON REED (@BRONSONISHERE) August 26, 2024
Eudy's passing was also acknowledged by organizations such as the Cauliflower Alley Club, who also took to X, referring to Eudy as "a legend in the professional wrestling world known for his iconic personas." TNA Wrestling referred to Eudy as "a true powerhouse and unforgettable force in the ring," who would never be forgotten, while both AEW and the NWA, where Eudy wrestled in 1989, offered their condolences to his friends, family, and fans.
The CAC is profoundly saddened by the loss of the incomparable Sid Eudy at 63, a legend in the professional wrestling world known for his iconic personas Sid Justice, Sid Vicious, and Sycho Sid. May his family, friends, and fans find strength in celebrating his remarkable life. pic.twitter.com/HVtIsdtZZi
— Cauliflower Alley Club (@CACReunion) August 26, 2024
We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the legendary Sid Vicious. A true powerhouse and unforgettable force in the ring, his legacy will forever be remembered in the world of professional wrestling. pic.twitter.com/lc2uBx2Fv9
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) August 26, 2024
AEW and the wrestling world mourn the passing of the legendary Sid "Vicious" Eudy. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans. pic.twitter.com/B70XKUlBzR
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 26, 2024
The National Wrestling Alliance sends it condolences to the friends, fans and family of Sid Eudy. pic.twitter.com/J5wDV0h0Mv
— NWA (@nwa) August 26, 2024
WWE Releases Statement On The Passing Of Sid Vicious
As for WWE, the promotion formally acknowledged Eudy's passing on social media before releasing a lengthier statement on the matter shortly thereafter. WWE acknowledged Eudy's career in both WCW and WWE, though the focus was mostly on the latter, with WWE acknowledging Eudy's feuds with Hulk Hogan and Shawn Michaels, as well as his two World Championship runs with the promotion in 1996 and 1997.
"Known as "The Master and Ruler of the World", Sid's reputation as one of the toughest and most thrilling Superstars cemented his legacy in WWE, and his influence can still be seen in wrestling rings around the world," the statement read. "WWE extends its condolences to Eudy's family, friends and fans."
WWE is saddened to learn that Sid Eudy has passed away.
WWE extends its condolences to Eudy's family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/oh7xF5OCEG
— WWE (@WWE) August 26, 2024