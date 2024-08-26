The Wrestling World Reacts To The Death Of Sid Vicious

By Eric Mutter
Sycho Sid WWE/YouTube

It's another dark day in pro wrestling, after the world learned of the passing of Sid Eudy, better known as former WWE and WCW star Sid Vicious, Sid Justice, and Sycho Sid. The colorful, and at times controversial, Eudy was one of the most recognizable wrestling stars from the 1990s, winning the WCW World Heavyweight and WWE Championships a combined four times, while headlining two WrestleMania's and one Starrcade. As such, it's no surprise that his passing would generate a lot of well wishes from promotions, friends, and former co-workers.

Among those so far has been the "Nature Boy" Ric Flair, who Eudy worked with during his WCW and WWE tenures, with the two at one point even joining forces as members of The Four Horsemen. Taking to X, Flair noted that he was sad to hear of Eudy's passing, and stated that while the two hadn't always gotten along, they had made amends during their last meeting. Flair stated Eudy had a beautiful family, and wanted the world to know that Eudy, known for his love of softball, was more than just a softball player.

Another former WCW rival to pay tribute to Eudy was Sting, who referred to Eudy as "one of the most believable big men ever." He further remarked that he loved his matches with Eudy, and would miss him. The sentiment was echoed by WWE authority figure and former wrestler Adam Pearce, who fondly recalled Eudy getting a local sheriff to drive him and Pearce from Tulsa to Enid for a show, only for them to miss it, indicating Eudy never produced a dull moment.

Bronson Reed And Others Pay Tribute To Sid Vicious

Bronson Reed Wwe/Getty Images

Others to offer their condolences to Eudy and his family included Marc Mero, another former WCW co-worker, who posted a photo of himself with Eudy and discussed Eudy being one of his first opponents in WCW. Meanwhile, TNA star PCO credited Eudy for helping him reinvent himself as PCO later in his career, while another former WCW co-worker, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, credited Eudy with helping him and his brother Stevei Ray break into the wrestling business.

The tributes didn't stop there, as current AEW announcer and former WWE announcer Jim Ross, who called Eudy's first WWE Championship win at the Survivor Series 1996, referred to Eudy was "quite the attraction." Ross was joined by Bobby Fulton, independent wrestler Beau James, former TNA Heavyweight Champion James Storm, Dan Severen, and current WWE star Bronson Reed, who posted a photo of Eudy's entrance from the aforementioned Survivor Series event.

Eudy's passing was also acknowledged by organizations such as the Cauliflower Alley Club, who also took to X, referring to Eudy as "a legend in the professional wrestling world known for his iconic personas." TNA Wrestling referred to Eudy as "a true powerhouse and unforgettable force in the ring," who would never be forgotten, while both AEW and the NWA, where Eudy wrestled in 1989, offered their condolences to his friends, family, and fans.

WWE Releases Statement On The Passing Of Sid Vicious

Triple H John Nacion/Getty Images

As for WWE, the promotion formally acknowledged Eudy's passing on social media before releasing a lengthier statement on the matter shortly thereafter. WWE acknowledged Eudy's career in both WCW and WWE, though the focus was mostly on the latter, with WWE acknowledging Eudy's feuds with Hulk Hogan and Shawn Michaels, as well as his two World Championship runs with the promotion in 1996 and 1997.

"Known as "The Master and Ruler of the World", Sid's reputation as one of the toughest and most thrilling Superstars cemented his legacy in WWE, and his influence can still be seen in wrestling rings around the world," the statement read. "WWE extends its condolences to Eudy's family, friends and fans."

