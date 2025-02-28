NJPW Legend Osamu Nishimura Dies At Age 53, WWE US Champ Shinsuke Nakamura Pays Tribute

NJPW legend Osamu Nishimura passed away on February 28, 2025, following his battle with cancer. The Japanese star departed at the age of 53, just under a year after he was diagnosed with the disease.

WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura announced his compatriot's passing on social media and posted a touching tribute to his late friend.

"Rest in peace, Osamu Nishimura. You were as kind as an older brother and taught me so many things🍷," Nakamura said.

Nakamura had faced and teamed with Nishimura on numerous occasions during his time in NJPW. Nishimura had previously successfully battled cancer in 1998 and went on to continue wrestling. He later dipped his toe in politics, and was elected to the Tokyo Bunkyo Ward Assembly four times.

Nishimura, regarded as one of the great technical wrestlers of his time, began his pro wrestling career with NJPW in 1990 and went on to wrestle all over the world, including in North America, featuring in promotions like ECW, NWA, and CMLL. Aside from NJPW, he also wrestled in AJPW, in Japan. Despite dealing with cancer, Nishimura continued to wrestle, with his last match coming as late as December 8, 2024. The veteran star also teamed with Dory Funk Jr. last year — who was 83 at the time — in a tag team match, with the duo emerging victorious against Atsushi Onita and Raijin Yaguchi.

Nishimura is survived by his wife, Megumi, and their son, Mayu.

Wrestling Inc. extends our condolences to Osamu Nishimura's friends and family.