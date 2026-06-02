WWE HOFer Jeff Jarrett Wants Special Stipulation For Brock Lesnar/Oba Femi III

Following WWE Clash In Italy, the Brock Lesnar-Oba Femi saga currently stands at 1-1, with "The Ruler" suggesting that he'd see "The Beast" again for a rubber match at some point in the future. What exactly that bout may look like has been up for speculation amongst fans and pundits, but so far, one potential stipulation has stood out above the rest.

On a new episode of "My World," WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett backed the popular idea of Lesnar and Femi ending their feud with a Last Man Standing Match. "Oba dominated match one. We can say easily in a match package, recap package, Brock dominated in match two. Both guys can pretty much say that they were beat, but they were not hurt," Jarrett said.

"They got the one, two, three, but they are both almost still indestructible forces. I think they're going to step this up and you're going to have in your mind, all right, what are we going to see new that we didn't see match one or two? My gut says everybody says Last Man Standing. So what are they going to do to each other? Because wasn't there seven F5s or six or something like that? What are they going to do to tell the story that one guy will not be able to stand for? The Last Man Standing rubber match in Brock's hometown to me is very intriguing."

For months, rumors have indicated that Lesnar may officially retire from in-ring competition at WWE SummerSlam 2026, which will emanate from his adopted home state of Minnesota. Regardless if that event serves as the platform for the inevitable Femi vs. Lesnar III as well, Jarrett, along with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, still believe that attaching this specific stipulation to it makes the most sense for a story involving two of WWE's biggest titans.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "My World" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.