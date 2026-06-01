Oba Femi Avenges Clash In Italy Loss By Advancing In WWE KOTR Tournament

Oba Femi pinned Solo Sikoa to win a four-way also involving Carmelo Hayes and Penta to advance in the King of the Ring tournament during "WWE Raw."

The first match of the tournament saw the competitors fighting in a four-way to advance to the next round, with the final due to be held at Night of Champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on June 27. The winner of the tournament will get a title shot at SummerSlam in August.

The match itself saw Sikoa and Femi fight into the crowd as Penta and Hayes fought in the ring. Femi eventually returned to the ring to rally against his opponents, but when Sikoa also returned to the ring, all three of them worked to take out Femi. On the outside of the ring, Sikoa worked with Talla Tonga to drive Femi into the ringpost multiple times and remove him from the contest.

That left the match to be fought as a triple threat between Sikoa, Hayes, and Penta. However, Femi returned later to systematically take everyone out, including sending Talla for a trip over the announcer's table. He then connected with Fall From Grace to Sikoa in the middle of the ring, making the cover and getting the winning pinfall.

After the match, Femi addressed Brock Lesnar after losing to him at Clash in Italy on Sunday, iterating that their saga was 1-1 and he will see him again further down the line. Femi will now await the winner of a four-way between Damian Priest, Trick Williams, Dominik Mysterio, and Bron Breakker in the semi-finals.