Backstage Report On Roman Reigns' Upcoming Opponents At WWE SummerSlam & WrestleMania

With Clash In Italy behind us, WWE is firmly on the road to SummerSlam. Roman Reigns retained the World Heavyweight Championship on Sunday in a Tribal Combat match, and the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments have begun. The finals will happen at Night of Champions and the winner of those respective tournaments will earn title shots at "The Biggest Party of the Summer." Now, a new report could be shining some light on the question of who Reigns will face at SummerSlam — and who he'll face at WrestleMania.

On Monday, Ibou of Self Made Sessions reported that Reigns is scheduled to work with Oba Femi and Seth Rollins, both of whom are in the King of the Ring tournament; Femi has already advanced to the semi-finals.

"I was told one match is gonna be at SummerSlam, the other one is gonna be at WrestleMania, unless Dwayne decides to wrestle at Saudi," Ibou said, referring to The Rock.

Ibou said he was informed of these plans days ago, but heard earlier on Monday that while SummerSlam plans were still up in the air, "right now the plan is for Seth Rollins to win the tournament and face Roman Reigns." He assumes that means Femi will face Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam in a rubber match after Lesnar defeated Femi at Clash in Italy. If the report is true, that would mean Femi is Reigns' planned opponent for WrestleMania 43, pending The Rock's availability.

Both Night of Champions and WrestleMania 43 will emanate from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. SummerSlam will take place over two nights in Minneapolis, Minnesota on August 1 and 2.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Self Made Sessions and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.